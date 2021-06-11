Former Ireland international to play into his 40s after signing new Tranmere Rovers deal

JUST TWO MONTHS out from his 40th birthday, Joe Murphy has been rewarded with a new contract at Tranmere Rovers.

The Irish goalkeeper has signed an extension to his deal which will keep him at Prenton Park until the summer of 2022.

Currently in his second spell with Tranmere, Murphy made 21 appearances in all competitions last season as the club missed out on promotion to League One with a play-off semi-final defeat to Morecambe.

“I am delighted to have signed a new contract at Tranmere Rovers,” said the Dubliner, who’s set for his 23rd season in professional football.

“I know what the club is all about. I understand the fanbase, the mentality and demand, and hopefully I can give something back again.

“With the new gaffer coming back in, it’s going to be massive for him and the fans and hopefully we can do what we did two years ago and win promotion.”

Murphy began his professional career at Tranmere, making his first-team breakthrough under John Aldridge way back in 1999.

From the Premier League to League Two, he has experienced all four tiers of league football in England while also representing clubs such as West Bromwich Albion, Coventry City, Scunthorpe United and Bury.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Murphy was the goalkeeper on the Ireland U16 team that won the European Championship in 1998. He later earned two senior caps in friendlies, making his debut under Brian Kerr against Turkey in 2003 and playing against Algeria in 2010 for Giovanni Trapattoni.

“Joe is a Tranmere man and he loves the club as much as I do,” said newly-appointed Tranmere boss Micky Mellon, who’s back for another stint at the helm after a year in charge of Dundee United.

“He is a really talented goalkeeper with great experience and he will be massive for us. I am delighted he has signed a new contract.

“He is a brilliant character and I know he can do the job. He is a key part of our recruitment this summer and if I can get more characters like Joe into the group this summer then it will be a big plus for us.”