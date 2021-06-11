BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Friday 11 June 2021
Advertisement

Former Ireland international to play into his 40s after signing new Tranmere Rovers deal

Joe Murphy isn’t ready to call it a day just yet.

By Paul Dollery Friday 11 Jun 2021, 11:39 AM
1 hour ago 3,177 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5463900
Joe Murphy of Tranmere Rovers.
Image: Tim Goode/PA Wire/PA Images
Joe Murphy of Tranmere Rovers.
Joe Murphy of Tranmere Rovers.
Image: Tim Goode/PA Wire/PA Images

JUST TWO MONTHS out from his 40th birthday, Joe Murphy has been rewarded with a new contract at Tranmere Rovers.

The Irish goalkeeper has signed an extension to his deal which will keep him at Prenton Park until the summer of 2022.

Currently in his second spell with Tranmere, Murphy made 21 appearances in all competitions last season as the club missed out on promotion to League One with a play-off semi-final defeat to Morecambe.

“I am delighted to have signed a new contract at Tranmere Rovers,” said the Dubliner, who’s set for his 23rd season in professional football.

“I know what the club is all about. I understand the fanbase, the mentality and demand, and hopefully I can give something back again.

“With the new gaffer coming back in, it’s going to be massive for him and the fans and hopefully we can do what we did two years ago and win promotion.”

Murphy began his professional career at Tranmere, making his first-team breakthrough under John Aldridge way back in 1999.

From the Premier League to League Two, he has experienced all four tiers of league football in England while also representing clubs such as West Bromwich Albion, Coventry City, Scunthorpe United and Bury.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Murphy was the goalkeeper on the Ireland U16 team that won the European Championship in 1998. He later earned two senior caps in friendlies, making his debut under Brian Kerr against Turkey in 2003 and playing against Algeria in 2010 for Giovanni Trapattoni. 

“Joe is a Tranmere man and he loves the club as much as I do,” said newly-appointed Tranmere boss Micky Mellon, who’s back for another stint at the helm after a year in charge of Dundee United.

“He is a really talented goalkeeper with great experience and he will be massive for us. I am delighted he has signed a new contract.

“He is a brilliant character and I know he can do the job. He is a key part of our recruitment this summer and if I can get more characters like Joe into the group this summer then it will be a big plus for us.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie