Major St Patrick's Athletic boost as Joe Redmond signs new deal

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have agreed a new long-term contract with captain Joe Redmond.

The centre back has signed a deal that will keep him at Richmond Park “for the next few years,” according to manager Jon Daly.

While the exact length of the contract has not been specified, the Dubliner has committed his future to the Inchicore club after lifting the FAI Cup at Aviva Stadium last season and finishing third in the Premier Division to secure European qualification.

The 2023 campaign was still a somewhat frustrating one for Redmond, who required surgery on his hamstring after a stellar debut season in 2022 in which he earned a Republic of Ireland U21 call-up and was also named in the PFA Ireland Team of the Year.

Joe Redmond at Richmond Park earlier today. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

“I’m delighted to get it all sorted and my main focus is now on next season and helping the club to kick on again,” Redmond said.

“I’m really confident in the group we have and the new players that we’ve brought in, those of us who were here last year have a taste for silverware now and we’re all hungry for a bit more.

“We’ve got Europe to look forward to also which we’ll be giving a big push towards, getting to the group stages is definitely an aim for this club this year or over the coming years.

“This club is really growing and going in the right direction, as is the League of Ireland overall, and that’s what made the decision for me. The standards are rising and there’s so many good young players coming through at the club, players signing long contracts too, we’re really excited for the next few years.”

Boss Daly echoed those sentiments after tying down a key player while also adding fellow defender Conor Keely and midfielder Aaron Bolger to his squad last week.

“He (Redmond) is one of the best centre backs in the country and will continue to play a key role for us on and off the pitch,” Daly added.

“Captaining a club like St Patrick’s Athletic to the FAI Cup at the age of 23 was an unbelievable achievement and we’re hoping Joe can help drive us on to more success. We all saw what the club means to Joe after the final, he’s a hugely important player and we’re all delighted that he’ll be here for the next few years.”