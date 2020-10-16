Spurs sign Wales defender Rodon, Liverpool send Elliot and Wilson out on loan

TOTTENHAM HAVE SIGNED Swansea defender Joe Rodon.

The Wales international has signed a five-year deal at the Premier League club after beating the domestic transfer deadline.

Rodon, 22, has joined for a fee believed to be £11million plus add-ons, a deal that took some negotiating between the two clubs.

Spurs later announced that United States defender Cameron Carter-Vickers would spend the rest of the season on loan at Championship side Bournemouth.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have sent Harvey Elliot and Harry Wilson on loan to Blackburn and Cardiff City respectively.

Promising 17-year-old Elliot signed his first professional contract with the Reds in July and has made nine appearances since joining from Fulham in the summer of 2019.

Following Liverpool’s exit from the Carabao Cup, future opportunities were limited for the England youth international so a decision was taken at Anfield to allow him to go on loan if the player wanted.

Cardiff have completed the signing of Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson on loan.

The Reds ideally wanted a permanent deal for the 23-year-old this summer but, despite interest from Burnley, the £20million asking price proved too high.

Liverpool reconsidered their stance and, the PA news agency understands, the Bluebirds were the only ones to meet the financial package which includes a £1.2million loan fee and covering his full wages, with Swansea, Norwich, Derby – where Wilson spent a previous loan spell – and Nottingham Forest also in the running.

“I’m looking forward to getting started here,” the Wales international told cardiffcityfc.co.uk.

“We had a few clubs enquire about me but as soon as I heard Cardiff were interested it was a place I wanted to come.

“The Welsh connection was a massive part for me. When I come here, I feel at home. I think the team and facilities we have, everything is built for a Premier League team.

“I’m determined to come here and do my best to help the club get there.”

Wilson has made just two first-team appearances for Liverpool, a third-round FA Cup replay at Plymouth in January 2017 and in the Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out defeat to Arsenal earlier this month.

He had a loan spell at Bournemouth last season.

Finally, West Ham have completed the signing of Said Benrahma on a season-long loan from Brentford.

Source: PA

Earlier on Friday, the deal had been thrown into doubt after it was reported that Benrahma had failed his medical.

But the Hammers have confirmed the Algeria international will be moving to the London Stadium until the end of the current campaign after finalising a switch before the 5pm deadline.

West Ham have an agreement in place over a permanent move for Benrahma, which the PA news agency understands is a £25million deal with a further £5m in add ons.