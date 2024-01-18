Joe Schmidt set to be confirmed as new Australia head coach

JOE SCHMIDT IS on the verge of being confirmed as the new head coach of Australia.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the former Ireland boss has agreed to succeed Eddie Jones and the move could be announced by this weekend.

Schmidt’s most recent role was as an assistant on the New Zealand coaching staff as they reached the World Cup final where they were beaten by South Africa.

The All Blacks knocked Ireland out at the quarter-final stage and Schdmidt’s expected confirmation as Eddie Jones’ replacement with the Wallabies will also see him renew his rivalry with new British and Irish Lions head coach Andy Farrell when they head to Australia for their next tour in 2025.

Schmidt’s last international management job ended five years ago when he departed Ireland having led the country to No.1 in the world rankings for the first time.

