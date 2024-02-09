Joe Schmidt to begin Australia reign with home tie against Wales

JOE SCHMIDT WILL get his reign as Wallabies coach underway against Wales in Sydney, their 2024 home schedule showed Friday, with Australia also hosting world champions South Africa twice this year.

The former Ireland boss was appointed in January, replacing Eddie Jones after Australia’s calamitous World Cup campaign.

Jones won just two from nine Tests, with Schmidt looking to turn the corner against Warren Gatland’s Wales at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on July 6 before they meet again a week later in Melbourne.

They then return to Sydney to meet Georgia on July 20 for the first time outside of a World Cup.

Back-to-back World Cup champions South Africa will face the Wallabies twice in Australia as part of the Rugby Championship — at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on August 10 and a week later at Perth Stadium.

The Wallabies sixth and final Test on home soil sees New Zealand head to Sydney on September 21 for the first Bledisloe Cup Test of 2024.

“It’s particularly pleasing to know we are going to host Test matches in the four largest cities in Australia as we continue to invest in making the game more accessible to more Australians,” said Rugby Australia chief Phil Waugh.

“The Wallabies will be looking for a reset this year, with Joe Schmidt to lead them against four high-quality Test opponents on home soil.”

Australia’s women’s Wallaroos will host Canada, Fiji, the United States and New Zealand this year.

