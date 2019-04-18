Schmidt to name Ireland's 31-man World Cup squad before final warm-up game

JOE SCHMIDT HAS revealed how he will whittle down his extended World Cup squad into a final 31-man panel ahead of Ireland’s campaign opener against Scotland on 22 September.

The Ireland head coach will select a 45-man squad for the pre-tournament preparations and first warm-up game against Italy in August, before cutting seven players from his plans for the second warm-up outing against England.

Schmidt's Ireland play four warm-up games this summer. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Schmidt will then be tasked with finalising his selection for Japan either side of the double-header against Wales, with World Rugby setting a 7 September deadline for nations to submit their 31-man squads for the tournament.

Ireland face Warren Gatland’s side in Cardiff on 31 August before welcoming Wales to the Aviva Stadium in their final outing before Scotland in Yokohama on 7 September.

Schmidt outlined the timeline during a Leinster Rugby Supporters Q&A, as he was made an honorary member of the OLSC.

“On insight into World Cup preparations, Joe revealed that Ireland’s logistics team are already in Japan, laying the groundwork and planning for every eventuality,” a statement on the Leinster website said.

“He also explained squad selection works to a timeline set by World Rugby. Forty-five players will be selected at the start of the warm-up games. That then reduces to thirty-eight players during the warm-up series before finally settling on thirty-one players before the last warm-up game against Wales.”

Ireland open their Pool A campaign against Scotland before facing host nation Japan on Saturday 28 September. Schmidt’s side then play Russia and Samoa.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: