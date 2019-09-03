This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Tuesday 3 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sexton fit and ready to start Ireland's final World Cup warm-up against Wales

Keith Earls and Robbie Henshaw also in line for starts at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 3 Sep 2019, 3:21 PM
1 hour ago 3,565 Views 16 Comments
https://the42.ie/4793708

JOE SCHMIDT IS expected to field a strong hand for Ireland’s final World Cup warm-up game against Wales on Saturday [KO 2pm, RTÉ 2/Channel 4], with Johnny Sexton set for his seasonal re-appearance at the Aviva Stadium.

Sexton has not yet featured during Ireland’s warm-up schedule having suffered a thumb injury earlier in pre-season, but the Leinster out-half will start against Warren Gatland’s side this weekend.

jonathan-sexton Sexton has trained well at Carton House. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

It will be Sexton’s first run-out since Leinster’s Pro14 final win over Glasgow Warriors at the end of May as the 2018 World Rugby Player of the Year bids to hit the ground running ahead of the Pool A opener against Scotland on 22 September.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Sexton, who had also been held back due to a bit of ‘stiffness and soreness’ last week, said at Carton House this afternoon.

“It has been a good pre-season, frustrating obviously, picking up the knock at a bad time but looking forward to it now.”

Schmidt also confirmed Robbie Henshaw and Keith Earls are available for selection this week having also not featured in any of Ireland’s three warm-up outings to date.

Ireland had been managing Earls after he reported tendonitis in the knee but the Munster winger is now in line to return at the Aviva on Saturday, while Cian Healy has fully recovered from the ankle injury he sustained against England at Twickenham. 

“Cian, Robbie and Keith, they have trained the last couple of days and have looked sharp,” Schmidt added, before providing an update on the fitness of Joey Carbery.

“The only one who is still in doubt is Joey really. He’d have to train fully on Thursday to be included in the match squad. He won’t start. Johnny will start at 10 so we’ll see how he goes.

“He’s going to do a little bit tomorrow and that will lead into training on Thursday and if he can’t train on Thursday he won’t be involved. That would be an unnecessary risk.”

Murray Kinsella joins Gavan Casey, Ryan Bailey and Sean Farrell with their immediate reaction to Ireland’s 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie