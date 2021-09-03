Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Friday 3 September 2021
Advertisement

Joe Schmidt to step down from World Rugby role

The former Ireland head coach is leaving the position so he can spend more time with his family.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 3 Sep 2021, 9:49 AM
48 minutes ago 2,569 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5539332
Former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt.
Former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

WORLD RUGBY HAVE announced that former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt will step down from his position with the organisation at the end of the year in order to spend more time with his family.

Schmidt joined World Rugby as Director of Rugby and High Performance in October 2020, an influential and wide-ranging role which included working closely on advancements in player welfare, law changes, and overseeing the management of match officials.

However the New Zealander has now decided to leave the role so he can spend more time at home with his family. He will continue to reside in New Zealand rather than relocate to Ireland, where World Rugby’s offices are based.

A statement from World Rugby outlined that Schmidt will continue to work with the organisation as a member of the High Performance Rugby Committee and Laws Review Group.

“World Rugby have a challenging task bringing together a vast array of stakeholders to grow and future proof the game, particularly with the pandemic creating further complications,” Schmidt said.

“I’d like to thank the World Rugby staff for their support and positivity during the past 12 months. There is a real passion amongst them to help the game be all it can be for everyone involved and I have enjoyed my time as part of the team, working in partnership with unions, regions and competitions.

“We have worked very hard in a number of areas, including player welfare initiatives, remaining agile with fixture changes and match officials, law trials, competitions and the support of emerging nations where the Pacific Islands Super Rugby franchises are a good example of some excellent collaborative work.

“I am disappointed to be leaving World Rugby, but look forward to continuing an association with them through the High Performance Rugby Committee and other key working groups.” 

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin added: “While we are sad to be losing Joe, we fully support his reasons and appreciate the strong contributions that he has made to the organisation and the game over the last year.

“His passion for the advancement of the game is tremendous and we are delighted that his expertise and experience will remain at the heart of game-related decision-making as a member of the High Performance Rugby Committee.”

Get exclusive
rugby analysis

Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

During his time as Ireland head coach, Schmidt guided the team to three Six Nations title and the 2018 Grand Slam. He also won a Pro12 title and two Heineken Cups during a three year spell in charge of Leinster.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie