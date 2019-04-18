This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Toulouse second row cleared to face Leinster despite dangerous tackle

Joe Tekori was cleared by a disciplinary hearing today.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 18 Apr 2019, 6:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,602 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4599381

TOULOUSE SECOND ROW Joe Tekori has been cleared to face Leinster in Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final at the Aviva Stadium [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport/Virgin Media].

The Samoan today appeared in front of a Top 14 disciplinary hearing after being cited for a dangerous tackle during Toulouse’s victory over Clermont last weekend.

Joe Tekori with Cian Healy, Luke McGrath and Scott Fardy Tekori in action against Leinster back in January. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Tekori’s tackle left Yohan Beheregaray unconscious and having to be carried off the field of play on a stretcher, but the French National Rugby League (LNR) this evening said that the 37-time capped international ‘had made his best efforts to make a regular tackle by stooping and using his arms’.

Tekori, who has been a Toulouse player since 2013, had asked the LNR for a speedy decision in the matter to allow him to feature in the club’s first European semi-final in eight years.

He will now be free to feature in Dublin this weekend.

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Andy Dunne to preview the Champions Cup semi-finals and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

