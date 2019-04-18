Toulouse second row cleared to face Leinster despite dangerous tackle

TOULOUSE SECOND ROW Joe Tekori has been cleared to face Leinster in Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final at the Aviva Stadium [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport/Virgin Media].

The Samoan today appeared in front of a Top 14 disciplinary hearing after being cited for a dangerous tackle during Toulouse’s victory over Clermont last weekend.

Tekori in action against Leinster back in January. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Tekori’s tackle left Yohan Beheregaray unconscious and having to be carried off the field of play on a stretcher, but the French National Rugby League (LNR) this evening said that the 37-time capped international ‘had made his best efforts to make a regular tackle by stooping and using his arms’.

Tekori, who has been a Toulouse player since 2013, had asked the LNR for a speedy decision in the matter to allow him to feature in the club’s first European semi-final in eight years.

He will now be free to feature in Dublin this weekend.

