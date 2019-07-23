This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Tuesday 23 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Samoa's Joe Tekori in shock retirement just months before World Cup

The Toulouse lock won’t be involved in the Pool A clash against Ireland.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 4:30 PM
12 minutes ago 485 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4736466

SAMOA’S JOE TEKORI has announced his shock retirement from international rugby just two months before the World Cup in Japan, citing his intention to focus on playing club rugby for Toulouse.

The 35-year-old lock/back row would almost certainly have been named in Samoa’s final World Cup squad if available, having helped the Pacific Islanders to qualify by beating Germany in a two-legged play-off last year.

Joe Tekori Tekori plays club rugby for Toulouse. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

But Tekori didn’t feature for Samoa in last year’s November Tests – instead playing for Toulouse in the Top 14 – and has now confirmed that he will not play at his fourth World Cup, having decided to retire from Test rugby.

Samoa, who face Joe Schmidt’s Ireland in Pool A of the World Cup in Japan, will miss Tekori’s power and experience. He recently helped Toulouse to Top 14 success, starting the final victory over Clermont.

“It was not an easy decision to make but I am blessed and grateful to have been able to put on the blue jersey and play to represent my beautiful country Samoa,” wrote Tekori on his Instagram page.

The imposing 130kg forward added that he will “focus my rugby career on the club I am playing for now.” 

Tekori’s decision has once again raised a contentious issue in the global game – namely Pacific Islanders opting against playing for their national teams in order to prioritise their club careers.

Fijian wings Nemani Nadolo and Timoci Nagusa both announced their retirements from Test rugby earlier this year in news that was met with disappointment by Fiji head coach John McKee.

“In many ways, retirements such as these show us the pressure our Flying Fijians can be under juggling their professional rugby career, possible injuries, living in Europe, family life and making themselves available to represent their country,” said McKee.

Joe Tekori Tekori would have been playing at his fourth World Cup in Japan. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Current Samoa squad member Belgium Tuatagaloa last month claimed that French Pro D2 club Valence Romans had withdrawn a contract offer when he was called up for the upcoming Pacific Nations Cup, potentially earning him a World Cup spot.

“My agent told me they weren’t going to contract me because I might make the World Cup team,” Tuatagaloa told Stuff.

“When I hit him up about that, he said the president says he doesn’t want to pay for players who attend the World Cup instead of playing with us.”

The issue of Pacific Island internationals being dissuaded from playing Test rugby for their nations is common in the build-up to World Cups, as well as at other stages in the international calendar, with many arguing that the sport’s governing body, World Rugby, needs to do more to protect the international game.

World Rugby’s Regulation 9, which concerns the availability of players for Test rugby, states, “No Union, Association, Rugby Body or Club whether by contract, conduct or otherwise may inhibit, prevent, discourage, disincentivise or render unavailable any Player from selection, attendance, and appearance in a National Representative Team or National Squad session”.

Tekori gave no indication of being discouraged from featuring for Samoa in his retirement statement on Instagram, but losing him for the World Cup is a blow to the Samoans.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie