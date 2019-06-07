Olympic medal prospect Ward goes pro after signing with New York promoters

ONE OF IRELAND’S leading medal hopes for Tokyo 2020, boxer Joe Ward, has signed a contract with New York-based promoters Times Square Boxing to move into the professional ranks.
The 25-year-old, a three-time European champion, has confirmed he will turn professional with immediate effect, as first reported by The Irish Times this morning.
Ward’s decision is a blow to Team Ireland ahead of next year’s Olympics, with the Westmeath light-heavyweight also captain of the Irish amateur boxing team.
“My decision to turn professional was not easy,” he told The Irish Times. “I will miss my team, however, I felt the time was right for me and my family.
“I loved fighting for Ireland and had a very rewarding amateur career. I was happy that I could bring success and medals to my country, and that in the past few years I could help mentor some of my younger teammates.
“I’m excited to represent my country in the professional ranks and bring a world championship home to Ireland.”
