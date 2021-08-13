Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Friday 13 August 2021
Advertisement

After amazing 7-goal run, Joe Willock completes €23.5 million move

The 21-year-old midfielder has joined Newcastle permanently following an impressive loan spell.

By AFP Friday 13 Aug 2021, 6:36 PM
23 minutes ago 558 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5522585
Joe Willock has joined Newcastle permanently.
Image: PA
Joe Willock has joined Newcastle permanently.
Joe Willock has joined Newcastle permanently.
Image: PA

NEWCASTLE SECURED the signing of Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock on Friday on a permanent deal after an impressive loan spell on Tyneside last season.

Willock, 21, scored eight goals for the Magpies in just 14 Premier League appearances, including matching Newcastle legend Alan Shearer’s record of scoring in seven consecutive games to end the season.

Newcastle are reported to have paid over £20 million (€23.5 million) for the England under-21 international.

“I’m buzzing to be here,” Willock said in a Newcastle statement. “I loved my time here last season and I’m really happy to be back and to be a Newcastle United player.

“Leaving Arsenal is obviously a big step, and I’d like to thank everyone involved with the club for all their support over the years, but this is the right move to the right club at the right time for me.”

Willock is Newcastle’s first signing of the transfer window amid more supporter unrest at owner Mike Ashley’s lack of ambition.

However, manager Steve Bruce praised the club hierarchy for tying Willock down to a six-year contract.

“Where else can you find a 21-year-old who scored seven goals on the trot and fill the shoes of Joe? There are not many around, so fair play to everybody concerned,” said Bruce.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“There were times when I didn’t think it was going to happen, but fair play to (managing director) Lee (Charnley) and everybody concerned, we’ve managed to get it over the line.”

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie