Irish U21 international scores terrific goal in Cardiff win, James McClean on target in Wigan victory

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 international Joel Bagan scored the opening goal as Cardiff City beat Coventry 2-0 in the Championship tonight.

Bagan cut inside from the left flank to curl a gorgeous finish beyond the Coventry ‘keeper, setting Cardiff up for their fourth win in five games. Bagan is an unprecedented streak of scoring form, having netted his first goal for the club at the weekend.

Advertisement

A beauty from Joel Bagan 👏 pic.twitter.com/L49HJ72b22 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 15, 2022

Mark Harris added a late second goal to secure the three points for the Bluebirds.

Elsewhere, fourth-placed QPR slipped further off the automatic promotion places with a 2-0 loss away to Millwall. Jimmy Dunne played the full game at the heart of QPR’s defence, while Irish U21 international Danny McNamara – recently name-checked by Stephen Kenny as being close to a senior call-up – started for Millwall.

Conor Hourihane and John Egan started Sheffield United’s 0-0 draw with Hull City, for whom Sean McLoughlin played the full game. The result stymies the Blades terrific recent form and they are now eighth, two points from the play-off places.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

In League One, James McClean set up one goal and scored the other in Wigan’s 2-0 win at home to Crewe. The result puts five points between the Latics and third-placed MK Dons, while they trail leaders Rotherham by two points, albeit with two games in hand. Will Keane started for Wigan, with Jamie McGrath uninvolved.

Elsewhere, Burton Albion were 3-1 winners against Bolton, while struggling Doncaster upset Lincoln 1-0. Irish underage international Mipo Odubeko was an unused sub for Doncaster.