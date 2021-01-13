BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 13 January 2021
Advertisement

Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia 76ers to overtime win over Miami Heat

There were also wins for the Lakers, Nets and Jazz.

By Press Association Wednesday 13 Jan 2021, 8:34 AM
46 minutes ago 228 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5323522
Embiid levelled the match with 4.3 seconds left to force overtime.
Image: Chris Szagola/AP
Embiid levelled the match with 4.3 seconds left to force overtime.
Embiid levelled the match with 4.3 seconds left to force overtime.
Image: Chris Szagola/AP

JOEL EMBIID SCORED 45 points as the Philadelphia 76ers recorded an overtime win against the Miami Heat 137-134.

Embiid, who also had 16 rebounds, scored a 23-foot jump shot with 4.3 seconds remaining in regulation to draw things level at 120-120.

Things remained tight during the five minutes of overtime but Dakota Mathias landed a three-pointer to put the Sixers in front with 26.6 seconds on the clock and they held on for the win.

The Los Angeles Lakers were never behind as they defeated the Houston Rockets 117-100.

LeBron James top scored for LA with 26 and Houston had a quiet night on offence with no player scoring more than Christian Wood’s 18.

Kevin Durant was a rebound short of a triple-double, but his 34 points helped the Brooklyn Nets record a 122-116 win over the Denver Nuggets, the Utah Jazz brushed past the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-87 and the San Antonio Spurs bested the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-102.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The Indiana Pacers won their first game in three, beating the Golden State Warriors 104-95 and the clash between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls was postponed.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie