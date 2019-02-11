Joel Embiid and the 76ers send message in win over LeBron's Lakers

THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS’ new roster were dominant in a 143-120 rout of LeBron James’s Los Angeles Lakers.

Philadelphia claimed back-to-back wins since trading for star forward Tobias Harris from the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers did not have an answer for NBA All-Star Joel Embiid, who posted 37 points and 14 rebounds on 12-of-16 shooting on Sunday, while Harris added 22 points.

Kyle Kuzma’s 23-point first quarter kept Los Angeles in the game early. He finished with 39 points while James was one assist shy of a triple-double following 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

The 76ers (36-20) will play Eastern Conference rivals the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, while Lakers dropped to 28-28 and will take on the Atlanta Hawks on the same day.

Sunday’s results

Dallas Mavericks 102-101 Portland Trail Blazers

Sacramento Kings 117-104 Phoenix Suns

Golden State Warriors 120-118 Miami Heat

Philadelphia 76ers 143-120 Los Angeles Lakers

Orlando Magic 124-108 Atlanta Hawks