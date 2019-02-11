This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Joel Embiid and the 76ers send message in win over LeBron's Lakers

The 76ers are on a roll.

By The42 Team Monday 11 Feb 2019, 7:09 AM
1 hour ago 596 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4487229
Leading by example: Joel Embiid.
Leading by example: Joel Embiid.
Leading by example: Joel Embiid.

THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS’ new roster were dominant in a 143-120 rout of LeBron James’s Los Angeles Lakers.

Philadelphia claimed back-to-back wins since trading for star forward Tobias Harris from the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Lakers did not have an answer for NBA All-Star Joel Embiid, who posted 37 points and 14 rebounds on 12-of-16 shooting on Sunday, while Harris added 22 points.

Kyle Kuzma’s 23-point first quarter kept Los Angeles in the game early. He finished with 39 points while James was one assist shy of a triple-double following 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

The 76ers (36-20) will play Eastern Conference rivals the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, while Lakers dropped to 28-28 and will take on the Atlanta Hawks on the same day.

Source: NBA/YouTube

Sunday’s results

Dallas Mavericks 102-101 Portland Trail Blazers
Sacramento Kings 117-104 Phoenix Suns
Golden State Warriors 120-118 Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers 143-120 Los Angeles Lakers
Orlando Magic 124-108 Atlanta Hawks

