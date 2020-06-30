This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 30 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool defender Joel Matip out for the season with foot injury

Matip came off injured during Liverpool’s 0-0 draw at Everton.

By Press Association Tuesday 30 Jun 2020, 11:21 AM
1 hour ago 1,072 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5136933
Matip: will not feature again this season.
Image: Jon Super/PA Wire/NMC Pool
Matip: will not feature again this season.
Matip: will not feature again this season.
Image: Jon Super/PA Wire/NMC Pool

LIVERPOOL DEFENDER JOEL Matip has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a foot injury.

The 28-year-old was hurt in the newly-crowned champions’ goalless draw at Everton on 21 June, their first match after the Premier League resumption.

Matip was absent as the Reds thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0 last week and he is now set to miss their remaining seven games.

Matip told the club’s website: “This season I will be not back on the pitch but, for next season, I hope I’m going to be – quite early – a direct help for the team.”

Liverpool face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday in their first match since the title was secured.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie