This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 18 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joel Matip has agreed a new long-term contract with Liverpool until 2024

The 28-year-old has been instrumental in defence for Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent seasons.

By The42 Team Friday 18 Oct 2019, 5:07 PM
18 minutes ago 414 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4857526
Matip pictured at Melwood on Friday afternoon.
Image: Liverpool FC Twitter
Matip pictured at Melwood on Friday afternoon.
Matip pictured at Melwood on Friday afternoon.
Image: Liverpool FC Twitter

JOEL MATIP HAS signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool until 2024.

The centre-back has committed his future to the Merseysiders, who he helped clinch the Champions League with last season.

“It’s a great feeling to be a longer part of the club. It’s really just a great feeling,” he said.

“From outside, you know Liverpool is such a big club – but when you are inside, then you really get a feeling for how big the club is.

“In all the countries, the supporters are everywhere. It’s a massive and big club that I think every player would want to play for.”

Matip joined Liverpool from Schalke on a free transfer in the summer of 2016. The 28-year-old has since gone on to represent the Reds 107 times, scoring on five occasions.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie