Joel Matip has agreed a new long-term contract with Liverpool until 2024

JOEL MATIP HAS signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool until 2024.

The centre-back has committed his future to the Merseysiders, who he helped clinch the Champions League with last season.

“It’s a great feeling to be a longer part of the club. It’s really just a great feeling,” he said.

“From outside, you know Liverpool is such a big club – but when you are inside, then you really get a feeling for how big the club is.

“In all the countries, the supporters are everywhere. It’s a massive and big club that I think every player would want to play for.”

Matip joined Liverpool from Schalke on a free transfer in the summer of 2016. The 28-year-old has since gone on to represent the Reds 107 times, scoring on five occasions.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!