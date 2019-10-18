Joel Matip has agreed a new long-term contract with Liverpool until 2024

JOEL MATIP HAS signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool until 2024.
The centre-back has committed his future to the Merseysiders, who he helped clinch the Champions League with last season.
“It’s a great feeling to be a longer part of the club. It’s really just a great feeling,” he said.
“From outside, you know Liverpool is such a big club – but when you are inside, then you really get a feeling for how big the club is.
“In all the countries, the supporters are everywhere. It’s a massive and big club that I think every player would want to play for.”
Matip joined Liverpool from Schalke on a free transfer in the summer of 2016. The 28-year-old has since gone on to represent the Reds 107 times, scoring on five occasions.
COMMENTS (1)