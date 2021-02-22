BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 22 February 2021
Advertisement

Joey Barton named new Bristol Rovers manager

Barton replaces Paul Tisdale with the Pirates.

By Press Association Monday 22 Feb 2021, 12:02 PM
49 minutes ago 789 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5361821
Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton.
Image: PA
Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton.
Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton.
Image: PA

FORMER ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL Joey Barton has been appointed Bristol Rovers boss.

The 38-year-old former Manchester City, Newcastle and QPR midfielder left Fleetwood at the start of 2021 after two-and-a-half years in the hotseat.

Barton has now returned to management and signed a deal until 2023 to replace Paul Tisdale at fellow League One side Bristol Rovers, who he will coach for the first time against struggling Wigan on Tuesday.

Clint Hill and Andy Mangan are joining him as assistant manager and first-team coach respectively, with 19th-placed Rovers confirming their current coaching staff will remain in place.

Club president Wael Al Qadi said of Barton’s appointment: “We are confident that he will be able to continue the ongoing development of the younger players coming through the ranks at the club and speaking to him, I know his ambitions align with what we want to achieve as a football club.

“I want to wish Joey, the staff and the players the very best of luck for the coming games, as we look to cement our safety in Sky Bet League One and build for the future.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie