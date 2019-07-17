This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Joey Barton to face assault charge following post-match tunnel incident

Barton “emphatically denied” the allegations following April incident.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 17 Jul 2019, 8:54 AM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/4727679
Barton, 36, is due to appear in court in October (file photo).
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

JOEY BARTON HAS been charged by police in England following an alleged incident during a League One match in April.

The Fleetwood Town manager will appear in court in October to face a charge of actual bodily harm. 

Barton, 36, was allegedly involved in an incident with Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in the tunnel following Fleetwood’s 4-2 defeat on 13 April.

At the time, Barton “emphatically denied” the allegations against him. 

“A man has been charged following an incident at Barnsley Football Club in April 2019,” South Yorkshire Police said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

“Joseph Barton, 36, of Fox Bank Close, Widnes, has been charged with actual bodily harm contrary to section 47 assault and has been bailed to appear before Barnsley Magistrates Court on Wednesday 9 October 2019.

“On Saturday 13 April 2019, a man was left with facial injuries after an incident in the club tunnel around 5pm, following the conclusion of Barnsley’s match against Fleetwood Town.”

