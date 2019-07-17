Joey Barton to face assault charge following post-match tunnel incident

Barton, 36, is due to appear in court in October (file photo).

Barton, 36, is due to appear in court in October (file photo).

JOEY BARTON HAS been charged by police in England following an alleged incident during a League One match in April.

The Fleetwood Town manager will appear in court in October to face a charge of actual bodily harm.

Barton, 36, was allegedly involved in an incident with Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in the tunnel following Fleetwood’s 4-2 defeat on 13 April.

At the time, Barton “emphatically denied” the allegations against him.

“A man has been charged following an incident at Barnsley Football Club in April 2019,” South Yorkshire Police said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

“Joseph Barton, 36, of Fox Bank Close, Widnes, has been charged with actual bodily harm contrary to section 47 assault and has been bailed to appear before Barnsley Magistrates Court on Wednesday 9 October 2019.

“On Saturday 13 April 2019, a man was left with facial injuries after an incident in the club tunnel around 5pm, following the conclusion of Barnsley’s match against Fleetwood Town.”

