'I think he has all the attributes. Could you see him managing Ireland? Yeah, of course'

JOEY BARTON HAS tipped Glenn Whelan to be a future Ireland manager after the 38-year-old was appointed to Bristol Rovers’ coaching staff.

The veteran midfielder was released by Barton at the end of last season, a dramatic campaign which saw Rovers promoted to League One on the final day following a 7-0 win over Scunthorpe which swung goal difference in their favour.

And while Whelan has also been registered as a player in case of emergencies, Barton insisted his primary role this term will be in a coaching capacity alongside former Sligo Rovers midfielder Danny Ventre.

“We’ve had a number of conversations back and forth over the summer because it’s not my place to tell people what to do and great for Whelo that he feels the next stage of his football journey isn’t what it was last year,” barton told The Bristol Post.

Whelan in action for Bristol Rovers last season. Source: PA

“I think he’s got all the attributes to be a fantastic coach. Being an Irishman, could you see him one day managing and coaching Ireland? Yeah, of course I could, with his experience of his playing career and his international career.

“We go back to the youth team days at Man City and I like young, hungry staff. I believe massively in good coaches make good players and I think Whelo will be an outstanding coach.

“Not only because of the standing he’s got in the building from when he played, but last year he was mega close to the young players because we had those two dressing rooms (due to COVID regulations) and Whelo was in the other dressing room.”

Rovers – who also recently tied down former Shamrock Rovers star Trevor Clarke to a two-year deal with an option for a third – begin their season at home to Forest Green tomorrow and Barton is hopeful Whelan can continue to have a positive impact in his new role.

Whelan earned 91 caps for Ireland. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“Glenn’s influence both on and off the pitch last year was huge,” Barton added. “His infectious nature means that when the opportunity arose to bring him back as a coach, it was a no-brainer. The experience and knowledge he can pass on to the lads will be a key factor for us moving forward.

“At Fleetwood and here, he’s been superb for us,” Barton said. “I think there is still a part of him that wants to play on. I said to him ‘If you’re ever going to get off the parade, 7-0 at the Mem… You’ve had a great career, give someone else a go, will you?’