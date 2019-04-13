Police investigating alleged tunnel incident following defeat for Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town

POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING an alleged incident that occurred in the tunnel after Barnsley’s 4-2 League One win over Fleetwood Town at Oakwell this afternoon.

A tweet from Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow, which has since been deleted, suggested that Fleetwood boss Joey Barton confronted opposite number Daniel Stendel.

“The club can confirm there was an alleged incident in the tunnel area that took place following the conclusion of today’s match, which South Yorkshire Police are currently investigating,” Barnsley FC said in a statement.

“The club is assisting the police with its enquiries and, as a result, we are not in a position to make any further comment at this time.”

Sky Sports News broadcast footage after the match which appeared to show Barton attempting to leave the ground in a car before being stopped by police.

A widely circulated statement from a South Yorkshire Police spokesman read: “We are aware of something that has taken place in the tunnel after the game and we are investigating.”

Neither Barnsley nor Fleetwood Town fulfilled their post-match media duties after the game, where victory moved the Tykes back into the second automatic promotion place.

