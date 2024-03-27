JOEY CARBERY SAYS he fell out of love with playing rugby last year after losing his place not just with Ireland but also with Munster.

But now he is looking forward to a new chapter in his career as he heads to France to link up with former underage coach Noel McNamara at Bordeaux-Bègles for the next two seasons.

The 28-year-old, who has 37 Irish caps, has spent the last six seasons with Munster after moving from Leinster and he wants to finish his term there on a high.

“There was a time last year when I was really, really not enjoying rugby and so I think this is exactly what I need. It’s a tough place to leave but then it’s also such an exciting opportunity,” said Carbery.

“I didn’t necessarily want to leave the Irish system. But I suppose off the back of the last two Six Nations and the World Cup, not being involved, it was not nice to be sitting on the sides. I think the opportunity came around and it was a fresh start.

“I think it’s a good move for me, just how everything has gone. I think a fresh start will do me the world of good. I’m still only 28 so who knows what happens in the future?

“Talking to friends, family, stuff like that… and then just in 10 or 15 years’ time I didn’t want to be looking back and regret something like that. It was an extremely tough decision but I suppose it was a great opportunity that I couldn’t really pass by.

The way things have gone over the last years for me, a few people I’ve chatted to said a fresh start can do the world of good for some people. I’ve taken it for that reason.

Ben Healy’s move to Edinburgh means it’s really between Carbery and Jack Crowley for the Munster No,10 shirt for the remainder of this season as they bid for Champions Cup glory and the defence of their URC crown.

Carbery was frozen out last season when they won the URC as Graham Rowntree went with Crowley and Healy for the out-half slot, but now he wants to leave on a high.

“It’s really exciting, but there’s still a huge amount to be played for before the end of the season,” added Carbery.

“I always had the intention to go abroad and try something different at some stage of my career, I didn’t think it would necessarily happen, but I’m really excited for what’s to come, but then again looking forward to finishing the season strongly here.

“I feel just getting some gametime and starting games and finishing games over the last month or two has gone really well for me, so hopefully continue that through, keep getting some gametime and I suppose we’re probably in a better spot than we were this time last year.

“We’ll see where it goes and we’ll just keep building towards the end,” he added.