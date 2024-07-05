Advertisement
On the move: Joey Carbery. Ben Brady/INPHO
French connection

Joey Carbery completes move to Bordeaux

The Ireland international swaps Munster for France.
10.33am, 5 Jul 2024
BORDEAUX HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Joey Carbery.

Munster confirmed that the out-half would leave the province at the end of the season in January.

Carbery, 28, decided to depart for a new playing opportunity outside of Ireland, ending a six-year spell at Munster.

The Ireland international played 56 times since joining from Leinster in 2018. He has endured plenty of injury woe, but Carbery is now targetting a fresh start.

He will represent Bordeaux, who were well beaten by Toulouse in last weekend’s Top 14 final.

The 37-cap international will work under Irish attack coach Noel McNamara in France.

