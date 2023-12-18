Bordeaux-Bègles interested in signing Joey Carbery from Munster - reports

BORDEAUX-BEGLES ARE reportedly interested in signing Munster’s Joey Carbery.

The out-half has fallen down the pecking order with both Munster and Ireland in the last year and reports in France suggest Bordeaux-Bègles could be ready to offer him a fresh start.

Bordeaux-based newspaper Sud Ouest have tonight reported that the Top 14 side are interested in bringing the 28-year-old to France.

Advertisement

Former Ireland U20s and Leinster Academy coach Noel McNamara is currently on the books at Bordeaux as the club’s attack coach.

Carbery – who can also play at fullback and centre – was long viewed as the eventual successor to Johnny Sexton but saw his progress stall after being hit by a series of injuries in recent seasons. He last featured for Ireland in the 2022 November internationals and was a surprise omission from Andy Farrell’s Six Nations squad earlier this year.

At Munster, Carbery saw Ben Healy and Jack Crowley preferred as the province went on a remarkable late-season run on their way to winning the URC.

Carbery then missed out on Ireland’s World Cup squad as Farrell selected Sexton, Crowley and Leinster’s Ross Byrne as his three travelling out-halves.

With Healy leaving Munster to join Edinburgh last summer, Crowley has continued as Munster’s first-choice out-half this season.

Carbery – who joined Munster from Leinster in 2018 – had made a positive start to the season but is currently sidelined with a wrist injury.

A number of clubs are believed to be interested in securing Carbery’s services, but should the out-half decide to leave Munster, it would rule him out of any possible return to the Ireland squad.

Carbery is out of contract at the end of the season.