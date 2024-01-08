Joey Carbery to leave Munster at end of the season

MUNSTER HAVE CONFIRMED Joey Carbery will leave the province at the end of the current season.

Carbery has played 56 times for Munster since joining from Leinster in 2018.

The 28-year-old has now decided to depart the province for a new playing opportunity outside of Ireland at the end of the current campaign.

Carbery fell down the Munster pecking order last season as Jack Crowley and Ben Healy – who has since joined Edinburgh – were preferred by Graham Rowntree.

Advertisement

Long-viewed as the successor to the now-retired Johnny Sexton, Carbery also lost his place in the Ireland squad last year. Carbery was dropped for the 2022 Six Nations and while he returned to camp as injury cover, he failed to make the cut in Ireland’s squad for last year’s World Cup in France.

Carbery memorably debuted for Ireland in the historic 2016 defeat of New Zealand and has been capped 37 times at Test level. He was last capped in the 2022 November defeat of Fiji, where he was forced off after 45 minutes as a result of a high tackle from Fiji’s Albert Tuisue.

Carbery last played for Ireland in November 2022. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

After suffering a number of injury setbacks in recent seasons, Carbery had made a promising start to the current URC campaign but hasn’t played since suffering a wrist injury against Benetton in October.

The player has been linked with a move away from Thomond Park recently, with a number of clubs in France and England said to be interested in securing his signature.

In a Munster statement, Carbery thanked Munster fans for their support since his move from Leinster.

“I want to say a massive thank you to Munster Rugby and the Munster fans for the last six seasons,” Carbery said.

I’ve loved every minute, through the good and bad days. Thomond Park and Musgrave Park will always be special places for me.

“I’m excited for a fresh start next season but motivated to give my best and end this season on a high.”

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree added: “Joey has contributed a huge amount to Munster Rugby on and off the pitch since joining six years ago.

“A fantastic professional, he has been a pleasure to coach and is a hugely popular member of the squad.

“We will wish him and his family all the best when the time comes but there is still plenty of rugby to be played this season.”