Joey Carbery to start for Munster against Crusaders

JOEY CARBERY STARTS for Munster for the first time since October as the province face Crusaders at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday (KO: 5pm).

The out-half returned from a wrist injury last month and slots into a side captained by Alex Kendellen, with academy trio Ethan Coughlan, Shay McCarthy and Ruadhán Quinn all starting.

It will be Quinn’s first start for Munster after becoming the province’s youngest player in the professional era at the age of 18 last season.

📢 TEAM NEWS | Here is your team for Munster v @CrusadersRugby at a sold-out Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, in association with @Pinergy 😍



Alex Kendellen captains Munster for the 1st time with Kamil Nowak & Colm Hogan set for their debuts.#MUNvCRU #MunsterInThePáirc #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) February 1, 2024

Hooker Eoghan Clarke also makes his first start for the province and Jack O’Sullivan starts for the first time this season at No 8.

Full-back Daly, Seán O’Brien and McCarthy make up the back three.

Christchurch native Alex Nankivell and Antoine Frisch continue their centre partnership with Coughlan and Carbery in the half-backs.

Bring on the Northern Tour. Bring on Munster. Bring on the noise. It’s game time. 😤🇮🇪



Read more: https://t.co/PtCWS1roGv pic.twitter.com/8rABm3JzCo — Crusaders (@crusadersrugby) February 1, 2024

Josh Wycherley, Clarke and Stephen Archer pack down in the front row with Coombes and Fineen Wycherley behind them. Quinn, Kendellen and O’Sullivan complete the starting XV.

A 10-man replacements bench includes academy players Mark Donnelly, Daniel Okeke and Tony Butler.

On the injury front, Tom Ahern is continuing the return to play protocols with Patrick Campbell also unavailable due to a shoulder injury.

Oli Jager and Niall Scannell miss out due to “minor knocks” as Mike Haley continues his return from long-term injury.

Munster:

15 Shane Daly

14 Seán O’Brien

13 Antoine Frisch

12 Alex Nankivell

11 Shay McCarthy

10 Joey Carbery

9 Ethan Coughlan

1 Josh Wycherley

2 Eoghan Clarke

3 Stephen Archer

4 Gavin Coombes

5 Fineen Wycherley

6 Ruadhán Quinn

7 Alex Kendellen (C)

8 Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: