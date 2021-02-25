Carbery back in Munster's matchday 23 after over a year out of the game

JOEY CARBERY IS set to make his Munster comeback tomorrow evening after more than a year on the sidelines.
The 25-year-old has been out of action with a long-term ankle injury that dates all the way back to August 2019.
Carbery did make a brief return for Munster last season but his most recent appearance was in January 2020.
However, the Athy man is in line to end his nightmare spell with a replacement appearance for Munster in tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 clash away to the Cardiff Blues [KO 8pm, eir Sport/TG4].
Munster boss Johann van Graan has made six changes to his starting side after last weekend’s win away to Edinburgh, with Jack O’Sullivan, Calvin Nash, Rory Scannell, Kevin O’Byrne, Fineen Wycherley, and Nick McCarthy coming into the starting XV.
Shane Daly has been released from Ireland camp to continue on the left wing, while scrum-half Paddy Patterson is set for his debut off the bench.
Munster:
15. Mike Haley
14. Calvin Nash
13. Rory Scannell
12. Damian de Allende
11. Shane Daly
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Nick McCarthy
1. James Cronin
2. Kevin O’Byrne
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Fineen Wycherley
6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)
7. Chris Cloete
8. Jack O’Sullivan
Replacements:
16. Niall Scannell
17. Liam O’Connor
18. Roman Salanoa
19. Billy Holland
20. Gavin Coombes
21. Paddy Patterson
22. Joey Carbery
23. Darren Sweetnam
Cardiff Blues:
15. Matthew Morgan
14. Owen Lane
13. Mason Grady
12. Rey Lee-Lo
11. Aled Summerhill
10. Ben Thomas
9. Jamie Hill
1. Corey Domachowski
2. Kirby Myhill
3. Dmitri Arhip
4. Seb Davies
5. Rory Thornton
6. Shane Lewis-Hughes
7. Ellis Jenkins
8. Josh Turnbull (captain)
Replacements:
16. Liam Belcher
17. Theo Bevacqua
18. Keiron Assiratti
19. James Ratti
20. Olly Robinson
21. Lewis Jones
22. Dan Fish
23. Max Llewellyn
Referee: Adam Jones [WRU].
