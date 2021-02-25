Carbery back in Munster's matchday 23 after over a year out of the game

Carbery is on the Munster bench for tomorrow.

JOEY CARBERY IS set to make his Munster comeback tomorrow evening after more than a year on the sidelines.

The 25-year-old has been out of action with a long-term ankle injury that dates all the way back to August 2019.

Carbery did make a brief return for Munster last season but his most recent appearance was in January 2020.

However, the Athy man is in line to end his nightmare spell with a replacement appearance for Munster in tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 clash away to the Cardiff Blues [KO 8pm, eir Sport/TG4].

Munster boss Johann van Graan has made six changes to his starting side after last weekend’s win away to Edinburgh, with Jack O’Sullivan, Calvin Nash, Rory Scannell, Kevin O’Byrne, Fineen Wycherley, and Nick McCarthy coming into the starting XV.

Shane Daly has been released from Ireland camp to continue on the left wing, while scrum-half Paddy Patterson is set for his debut off the bench.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Calvin Nash

13. Rory Scannell

12. Damian de Allende

11. Shane Daly

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Nick McCarthy

1. James Cronin

2. Kevin O’Byrne

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Fineen Wycherley

6. Jack O’Donoghue (captain)

7. Chris Cloete

8. Jack O’Sullivan

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell

17. Liam O’Connor

18. Roman Salanoa

19. Billy Holland

20. Gavin Coombes

21. Paddy Patterson

22. Joey Carbery

23. Darren Sweetnam

Cardiff Blues:

15. Matthew Morgan

14. Owen Lane

13. Mason Grady

12. Rey Lee-Lo

11. Aled Summerhill

10. Ben Thomas

9. Jamie Hill

1. Corey Domachowski

2. Kirby Myhill

3. Dmitri Arhip

4. Seb Davies

5. Rory Thornton

6. Shane Lewis-Hughes

7. Ellis Jenkins

8. Josh Turnbull (captain)

Replacements:

16. Liam Belcher

17. Theo Bevacqua

18. Keiron Assiratti

19. James Ratti

20. Olly Robinson

21. Lewis Jones

22. Dan Fish

23. Max Llewellyn

Referee: Adam Jones [WRU].