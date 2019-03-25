This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Munster confident of having Carbery fit to face Edinburgh

The out-half has not played since helping Ireland win in Murrayfield and will hope to prove his fitness to return there this week.

By Sean Farrell Monday 25 Mar 2019, 11:54 AM
1 hour ago 1,746 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4559346
Carbery in training last week.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Carbery in training last week.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan is confident of having Joey Carbery fit and starting the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final away to Edinburgh on Saturday (kick-off 12.45).

A hamstring injury has meant the Athy man has not played since helping Ireland to victory over Scotland in round two of the Six Nations.

Van Graan says the out-half will be re-integrated into full training this afternoon and is confident Carbery will prove his fitness to take the 10 jersey.

Be it as contingency or as a back-up option for the bench, Tyler Bleyendaal put his hand up for selection on Saturday with an impressive second-half showing in the win over Zebre.

Van Graan is pleased to see the playmaker show his ability a week out from Europe.

“I thought Tyler did really well from the bench at the weekend,” Van Graan said at Munster’s UL training base.

“We’ve got four quality fly-halves with Tyler, JJ (Hanrahan) and Bill (Johnston). We’ll see how the week goes, there’s still one or two 50-50s, but I’m delighted for Tyler at the way he played on Saturday.”

Along with the returning internationals, Ciaran Parker will also step back into full training today, while Brian Scott (foot), James Cronin (leg) and Tommy O’Donnell (shoulder) continue their rehab programmes.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

