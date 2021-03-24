BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 24 March 2021
Advertisement

'Joey is a world-class player, he'll take Munster's attack to another level'

Carbery is expected to start at out-half for Munster in the Pro14 final.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 24 Mar 2021, 6:15 AM
46 minutes ago 724 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5389856
Carbery is set to start against Leinster.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Carbery is set to start against Leinster.
Carbery is set to start against Leinster.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

LEINSTER ARE EXPECTING Joey Carbery to help the Munster attack ask more questions of their defence in the Guinness Pro14 final on Saturday at the RDS.

Munster are on a five-game losing streak against their inter-provincial rivals but Carbery’s recent return from a long-term ankle injury has been a big boost.

The Athy man sat out last weekend’s win over Benetton but is expected to be at out-half for Munster on Saturday against his former province, who know all about his qualities.

“We’ve played Munster a good few times this year and they’re a top-quality team, their attack is getting better and better and having Joey coming back in, he’s a world-class player, he’ll take their attack to another level as well,” said Leinster’s Jordan Larmour.

“They’re a big, physical team, they’re throwing the ball around a bit more and obviously their kicking game is very good so it will be a tough challenge but one we’re looking forward to.”

Larmour has just returned to Leinster from Ireland’s Six Nations campaign and he, like everyone else, had to immediately switch mindset.

“We were joking about that to each other, how weird it is to be going from good mates and living with each other the last eight weeks to then going out and trying to kick lumps out of each other,” said Larmour.

“We’re pretty used to it at this stage. They want to win as much as we want to win so both teams have massive motivation behind them.”

Leinster are aiming to secure their fourth consecutive Pro14 title under Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster, while Munster are targeting their first trophy in a decade.

With European round-of-16 ties to come the weekend after, Larmour and co. are in the middle of a very busy time in the calendar.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It’s good to be back here with finals rugby coming up this weekend and then Toulon next weekend, so it’s rugby we’re looking forward to playing. We want to be playing in these final games.

“Munster haven’t won a final in a good few years and then obviously having CJ [Stander] and Billy [Holland, both of whom are retiring at the end of the season], they don’t need any more motivation than that.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie