Monday 6 January, 2020
Carbery a doubt for Six Nations following wrist ligament injury

Luckless Munster out-half needs surgery for the injury.

By Garry Doyle Monday 6 Jan 2020, 8:13 PM
32 minutes ago
Munster's Joey Carbery (file pic).
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Munster's Joey Carbery (file pic).
Munster's Joey Carbery (file pic).
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

JOEY CARBERY’S SEASON of hurt continues after it emerged this evening that the Munster and Ireland out-half needs an operation to repair his injured wrist.

The 24-year-old sustained his injury in the Pro14 derby against Ulster. At this stage, it is unclear how long his period on the sidelines will last for.

It would be a major shock if he was to make it back for the Six Nations cap.

Munster released a statement this evening which reads:

The medical department have confirmed that Joey Carbery underwent a scan for a wrist injury sustained against Ulster on Friday night at the Kingspan.

“It has been confirmed the out-half sustained a wrist ligament injury and requires surgery, ruling him out for the immediate future.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Conway remains a doubt for Munster’s crucial Heineken Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 on Sunday.

Conway was withdrawn from his side’s Pro14 defeat to Ulster on Friday due to a neck complaint. An injury report from the province says that the winger was substituted at half-time as “a precaution” and he “will be reviewed as the week continues.”

Following their loss to Saracens, Johann van Graan’s side travel to Paris this weekend knowing that they need a win is crucial for their hopes of making the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Munster’s Tadhg Beirne underwent successful ankle surgery last week and has commenced rehabilitation.

JJ Hanrahan and Tommy O’Donnell are both rehabbing well from hamstring injuries sustained against Leinster.

Niall Scannell was removed with cramp against Ulster and has returned to training. Fineen Wycherley failed a HIA in Belfast and will follow return to play protocols.

Elsewhere, Kevin O’Byrne, Rhys Marshall and Darren Sweetnam will all be reintroduced to training this week while Brian Scott (foot) Tyler Bleyendaal (neck), Ciaran Parker (calf) are all continuing their rehab.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
garry@the42.ie

