Tuesday 30 March 2021
England cricket star has surgery to remove glass from finger after smashing fish tank

Jofra Archer was trying to clean the tank when the accident happened.

By Press Association Monday 29 Mar 2021, 10:59 PM
England's Jofra Archer [file photo].
Image: PA
ENGLAND FAST BOWLER Jofra Archer has had successful surgery to remove a piece of glass which became lodged in a finger when he smashed a fish tank in the bath while trying to clean it.

The 25-year-old played two Tests and all five T20s during England’s time in India but was ruled out of the one-day series because of a problem with his right elbow, which deteriorated during the two-month tour.

While that issue remains the bigger concern England men’s managing director Ashley Giles said the finger problem, initially sustained in January, had been resolved.

“This is going to sound like an awful conspiracy. He was cleaning or something at home and he’s got a fish tank, dropped the fish tank, cut his hand,” the former spinner told the Tuffers and Vaughan programme on Radio 5 live.

“So he’s been in surgery today, he’s come out of it well. It was managed through India.

“It didn’t stop him playing but, given he came home for an injection and treatment on his elbow, he went to a specialist – I think it was still a bit stiff – and they’ve operated.

“I think they’ve found a small fragment of glass still in the tendon so it was the right thing to do.

“We’d got a clear window to do it as well. We obviously wish him the best for his recovery.”

