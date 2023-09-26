Namibia's Deysel banned for at least five games over Dupont tackle

NAMIBIA’S JOHAN DEYSEL has been suspended for at least five matches for the tackle on Antoine Dupont that resulted in the France captain suffering a fractured cheekbone, World Rugby said on Tuesday.

Dupont underwent surgery following the incident in last Thursday’s Rugby World Cup Pool A match and is due to rejoin the squad later this week.

The French have not given up hope the scrum-half can play for them again in the tournament knockout stages.

More to follow…

