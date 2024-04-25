Advertisement
Goosen was sent off for this hit on Craig Casey. RTÉ
Banned

Bulls out-half Goosen handed three-match ban for high hit on Craig Casey

Goosen will miss Saturday’s URC game against Ospreys and the visit of Glasgow Warriors to Loftus Versfeld.
10.00am, 25 Apr 2024
VODACOM BULLS OUT-HALF Johan Goosen has been handed a three-match ban for his high hit on Munster’s Craig Casey.

Goosen was sent off for the head-on-head collision in the 53rd minute of last Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash, where Munster went on to score a massive 27-22 win and become the first European team to beat the Bulls in Pretoria.

Match referee Adam Jones didn’t hesitate to show Goosen red for what he described as  ”head contact, foul play, the player is always upright — that’s a high level of danger, so for me that’s a red card, no mitigation”.

Casey, who had only been introduced from the bench three minutes earlier, was unable to continue following the hit, with Conor Murray returning in his place to score the winning try.

At his disciplinary hearing, Goosen accepted that the tackle warranted a red card, with the independent disciplinary panel mitigating his suspension down from the six-week mid-range entry point to three weeks based on the player’s good record and apology.

The 31-year-old will miss Saturday’s URC game against Ospreys and the visit of Glasgow Warriors to Loftus Versfeld on 11 May, but will be available again for the penultimate round against Benetton on 18 May if he completes the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme, which would reduce his ban by a week.

Niall Kelly
