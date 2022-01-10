Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Monday 10 January 2022
Advertisement

Van Graan blocking out outside noise as Munster seek to build momuntum after Ulster win

The province face Castres in the Champions Cup this weekend without Joey Carbery and with fitness doubts hanging over Damian DeAllende and Peter O’Mahony.

By Garry Doyle Monday 10 Jan 2022, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 915 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5650031
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

AT ONE STAGE of his post-match media briefing on Saturday, Johann van Graan said the last seven days constituted a ‘normal week’. It was anything but. It started with a loss to Connacht, continued with the loss of their captain during Saturday’s warm-up, before they lost Simon Zebo to a red card after 14 minutes.

Significantly, Munster – van Graan’s Munster – didn’t lose the plot at that stage. Had they done so, Ulster would have cruised to their first win in Thomond Park since 2014, and the volume on the outside ‘noise’ would have been deafening.

It’s loud enough as it is. Despite losing just twice this season, van Graan’s tactics have been subjected to blunt criticism, Keith Wood and Donal Lenihan delivering a stinging analysis within the last seven days.

keith-wood Former Munster star Wood has been critical of van Graan's tactics. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Van Graan’s reaction to the criticism was calm. “It is all about the people on the inside (of the camp),” he said. “There will always be noise when you work in professional sport but luckily we have a very good leadership group and a very good coaching team.

“I can understand when people get carried away or when people make statements and that is part and parcel of the job. All we can do is focus on our process and inside the HPC we are all pretty composed. It was a normal week for us.”

This week is even more intense, two days training leading into a trip to France to face Castres. It’s worth remembering Munster have nine points from their two Champions Cup games so far. A place in the knock-outs is practically guaranteed already while their position in the URC is also healthy. Winning matches with 14 men – as Munster did on Saturday – often prove to be a turning point in a campaign.

“The Ulster game was a pretty physical encounter,” said van Graan. “We won’t get carried away. The last time we played Castres away we lost 13-12. The way they came back against other teams in the last two weeks means it is clear they will be a handful over there. We will look at the game in isolation, prepare well, and hopefully deliver a good performance.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

It would be easier to do so if Peter O’Mahony and Damian DeAllende are given the green light to travel. Both players are nursing injuries, and a decision on their availability won’t be known until this evening at the earliest.

As for Joey Carbery, he won’t feature for ‘a number of weeks’ – which suggests he will not be around for the start of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign. “We are very glad Joey is staying in Munster Rugby,” said van Graan. “He is such a big part of the squad here, he is happy here, and I felt during the Wasps game, he got back to his best – but unfortunately he picked up a freak injury.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie