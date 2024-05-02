Former Munster boss Johann van Graan signs new Bath deal until 2030

FORMER MUNSTER BOSS Johann van Graan has committed his long-term future to Bath after signing a new deal until 2030.

The 44-year-old arrived at the Premiership club in 2022 and guided his new side to Champions Cup qualification in his first season.

Bath are currently challenging for the play-offs with just two games remaining of the regular season, having reached the knockout stage of Europe’s elite rugby competition for the first time since 2015.

𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻 𝘃𝗮𝗻 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗮𝗻 is here to stay



We are delighted to announce Head of Rugby Johann van Graan has signed a new contract, committing his long-term future to Bath until the end of the 2029/30 campaign.



Read the full news 👉 https://t.co/w3VBDeRPf0#OurJourney pic.twitter.com/2hCuHsC0bT — Bath Rugby (@BathRugby) May 2, 2024

“I’m proud to be committing my future to this historic club in blue, black and white and I am loving the journey we are on,” Van Graan said.

“Rugby is about people, purpose, creating memories and making a difference and my family and I are looking forward to our future in Bath.

“I’d like to acknowledge and thank the board, staff, players, and supporters who, together, make Farleigh House and The Rec such special places. We are creating a unique culture with purpose, and we are in, all in, all the time.”