John O'Dwyer absent from Colm Bonnar's Tipperary panel for the league

COLM BONNAR HAS named the Tipperary hurling panel for the upcoming Allianz Hurling League campaign, with John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer the notable absentee.
Former All-Star O’Dwyer scored 1-10 for the Premier County in last year’s championship but is not currently part of Bonnar’s plans.
Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher is involved after returning from a torn Achilles, while there are recalls for 30-year-old Denis Maher of Thurles Sarsfields and Ger Browne, who came on as sub in 2019 All-Ireland final.
Enda Heffernan, Dylan Walsh, Conor Bowe and Conor Stakelum are among the new faces on the squad.
Tipperary open their Division 1 Group B campaign against Laois on Saturday, 5 February.
Tipperary league panel 2022
Barry Hogan – Kiladangan
Brian Hogan – Lorrha Dorrha
Craig Morgan – Kilruane MacDonaghs
Brian McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill
Eoghan Connolly – Cashel King Cormacs
Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
Robert Byrne – Portroe
Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens
Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Eire Óg
Dillon Quirke – Clonoulty Rossmore
James Quigley – Kiladangan
Enda Heffernan – Clonoulty Rossmore
John Meagher – Loughmore-Castleiney
Seamus Kennedy – St Marys
Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
Alan Flynn – Kiladangan
Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs
Conor Bowe – Moyne-Templetuohy
John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
Patrick Maher – Lorrha Dorrha
Ger Browne – Cashel King Cormacs
Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan Kilcash
Michael Breen – Ballina
Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
Conor Stakelum – Thurles Sarsfields
Jake Morris – Nenagh Eire Óg
Gearoid O’Connor – Moyne-Templetuohy
Dylan Walsh – Ballingarry
Denis Maher – Thurles Sarsfields
Jason Forde – Silvermines
Paul Flynn – Kiladangan
Seamus Callanan – Drom & Inch
