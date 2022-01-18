John O'Dwyer absent from Colm Bonnar's Tipperary panel for the league

COLM BONNAR HAS named the Tipperary hurling panel for the upcoming Allianz Hurling League campaign, with John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer the notable absentee.

Former All-Star O’Dwyer scored 1-10 for the Premier County in last year’s championship but is not currently part of Bonnar’s plans.

Advertisement

Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher is involved after returning from a torn Achilles, while there are recalls for 30-year-old Denis Maher of Thurles Sarsfields and Ger Browne, who came on as sub in 2019 All-Ireland final.

Enda Heffernan, Dylan Walsh, Conor Bowe and Conor Stakelum are among the new faces on the squad.

Tipperary open their Division 1 Group B campaign against Laois on Saturday, 5 February.

Tipperary league panel 2022

Barry Hogan – Kiladangan

Brian Hogan – Lorrha Dorrha

Craig Morgan – Kilruane MacDonaghs

Brian McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

Cathal Barrett – Holycross-Ballycahill

Eoghan Connolly – Cashel King Cormacs

Ronan Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

Robert Byrne – Portroe

Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens

Barry Heffernan – Nenagh Eire Óg

Dillon Quirke – Clonoulty Rossmore

James Quigley – Kiladangan

Enda Heffernan – Clonoulty Rossmore

John Meagher – Loughmore-Castleiney

Seamus Kennedy – St Marys

Dan McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

Alan Flynn – Kiladangan

Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs

Conor Bowe – Moyne-Templetuohy

John McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

Patrick Maher – Lorrha Dorrha

Ger Browne – Cashel King Cormacs

Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan Kilcash

Michael Breen – Ballina

Noel McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

Padraic Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

Conor Stakelum – Thurles Sarsfields

Jake Morris – Nenagh Eire Óg

Gearoid O’Connor – Moyne-Templetuohy

Dylan Walsh – Ballingarry

Denis Maher – Thurles Sarsfields

Jason Forde – Silvermines

Paul Flynn – Kiladangan

Seamus Callanan – Drom & Inch

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!