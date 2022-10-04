Clare appoint new senior camogie manager after avoiding relegation this year

CLARE HAVE APPOINTED a new senior camogie manager after avoiding relegation in 2022.

John Carmody returns to the helm, having previously managed the Banner senior camógs in 2012 and 2013. The former Clare U21 boss was also part of Conor Dolan’s management team last season, and now takes the reins for 2023.

The appointment was confirmed last night, alongside that of minor manager Eleanor Walsh.

A statement from Clare camogie reads: “At the October meeting of Clare Camogie Board on Monday night, John Carmody was ratified as Senior and Junior manager for the 2023 season.

“The Kilmaley man previously held the position of Senior manager in 2012 and 2013, is currently finalising his backroom team which will be confirmed at a later date.

John Carmody ratified as Senior & Junior manager for 2023, and Eleanor Walsh ratified as Minor manager https://t.co/AucZKWFf88 pic.twitter.com/9BBnF2eDwg — OfficialClareCamogie (@ClareCamogie) October 3, 2022

“Eleanor Walsh of Scariff Ogonnelloe, was ratified as Minor manager for the 2023 season. This will be Walsh’s third season in charge.

“We wish both John and Eleanor the very best for 2023.”

Clare’s first win in the 2022 senior championship was in a relegation shootout against Offaly, as they retained their top-flight status. They suffered three defeats and two draws in their group campaign, while the junior team reached their respective All-Ireland semi-final.

It was also confirmed last night that Cusack Park will host this year’s Clare senior camogie final. Scariff Ogonnelloe and Truagh Clonalra will do battle on Saturday, 15 October.