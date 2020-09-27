American John Catlin claims Irish Open on poor weekend for locals

AMERICAN JOHN CATLIN secured a two-shot win at the at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open to land his second European Tour win success in three weeks.

The 29-year-old shot an excellent 64 to hit 10 under and finish two ahead of overnight leader Aaron Rai of England.

On a forgettable weekend for Irish contenders, Jonathan Caldwell at eight over was the highest finisher from these shores. He was 19 shots and 54 places behind the eventual winner.

Amateur Mark Power carded a 72 to finish two shots behind Caldwell, while Damien McGrane also enjoyed a final round 72 to finish on on 11 over, one ahead of Cork’s James Sugrue. Colm Moriarty’s 79 finish left him at 16 over.

