Wednesday 1 May, 2019
John Caulfield steps down as Cork City manager following dismal league start

Cork will appoint an interim manager ‘for the foreseeable future’ before beginning their search for Caulfield’s replacement.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 1 May 2019, 9:18 AM
55 minutes ago
John Caulfield before the 2018 FAI Cup final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
John Caulfield before the 2018 FAI Cup final.
John Caulfield before the 2018 FAI Cup final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

JOHN CAULFIELD HAS stepped down as Cork City manager with immediate effect.

Caulfield, who was the longest-serving manager in the SSE Airtricity League, spent over five years in charge at Turner’s Cross and guided the Leesiders to a Premier Division and FAI Cup double in 2017. 

But after a disappointing start to the 2019 campaign which sees Cork winless in their last eight outings and just three points above the relegation play-off spot, Caulfield and City have gone their separate ways.

“I feel the time is right to part ways with the club,” Caulfield, 54, said.

“I would like to thank the players and backroom team for the huge success brought to the club since 2014. I wish everyone the best for the rest of the 2019 season and look forward to attending games as a supporter in the stands.”

Cork will appoint an interim manager “for the foreseeable future” before beginning their search for Caulfield’s replacement, the club said in their statement.

“Everyone at the club is hugely grateful for everything John Caulfield has done for the club, the city and Cork,” club chairman Declan Carey said.

“He holds every record as a player and a manager. He leaves the club with all of our best wishes and we look forward to welcoming John to Turner’s Cross in the future.”

In addition to being the most successful manager in the club’s history, Caulfield is also one of Cork City’s most decorated players. The former striker won every major domestic honour during a 15-year playing career with City. He remains the club’s record appearance holder and joint-leading goalscorer.

He took over as City boss following the departure of Tommy Dunne towards the end of the 2013 season, and guided the club to a top-two league finish in each of his five full seasons in charge.

In addition to the 2017 double, Cork also won the FAI Cup in 2016 while Caulfield oversaw victories against Linfield, Swedish Cup holders BK Hacken and Levadia Tallinn in the Europa League qualifying rounds.

– Additional reporting by Paul Dollery 

