Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 14 September 2022
Advertisement

John Cleary's Cork football backroom team ratified

It includes James Loughrey, Ray Keane, Mícheál Ó Cróinín and Barry Corkery.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 14 Sep 2022, 9:34 AM
1 hour ago 1,398 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5865822
Cork manager John Cleary.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Cork manager John Cleary.
Cork manager John Cleary.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

JOHN CLEARY’S CORK senior football backroom team for 2023 was confirmed at a county board meeting last night.

Cleary, who was ratified on a three-year term in July after Keith Ricken stepped down, will retain four selectors from the previous regime.

It includes former Antrim and Cork player James Loughrey, and 2018 St Finbarr’s county winning manager Ray Keane. In addition, Mícheál Ó Cróinín (Naomh Aban) and Barry Corkery (Éire Óg) will also stay involved. 

Des Cullinane has stepped down as selector.

Meanwhile, Ben O’Connor was ratified as Rebels U20 hurling boss. His backroom team will contain Ger O’Regan, Ronan Curran, Terence McCarthy and Anthony Nash.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie