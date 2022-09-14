John Cleary's Cork football backroom team ratified

JOHN CLEARY’S CORK senior football backroom team for 2023 was confirmed at a county board meeting last night.

Cleary, who was ratified on a three-year term in July after Keith Ricken stepped down, will retain four selectors from the previous regime.

It includes former Antrim and Cork player James Loughrey, and 2018 St Finbarr’s county winning manager Ray Keane. In addition, Mícheál Ó Cróinín (Naomh Aban) and Barry Corkery (Éire Óg) will also stay involved.

Des Cullinane has stepped down as selector.

Meanwhile, Ben O’Connor was ratified as Rebels U20 hurling boss. His backroom team will contain Ger O’Regan, Ronan Curran, Terence McCarthy and Anthony Nash.

