Thursday 14 October 2021
Former All-Ireland U21 winning manager joins Keith Ricken's Cork backroom team

John Cleary will work as coach under the new manager.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 14 Oct 2021, 10:57 AM
John Cleary before the Munster U21 final in 2013.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

INCOMING CORK SENIOR football manager Keith Ricken has added John Cleary as coach in his backroom team.

Castlehaven native Cleary, who won two All-Ireland SFC medals as a player, has been heavily linked with the senior managerial role on a couple of occasions in the past. 

He managed Cork to the All-Ireland U21 title in 2009, before leading the minor ladies footballers to four All-Ireland crowns between 2015 and 2019. 

Cleary most recently managed Castlehaven to the 2020 Cork Premier SFC final, which was played in August. 

Ricken’s management set-up also includes Micheál Ó Cróinín (Naomh Abán), Ray Keane (MTU/ St. Finbarr’s), James Loughrey (St. Brigid’s / Mallow), Barry Corkery (Éire Óg) and Des Cullinane (St. Nicholas).

Ricken was confirmed yesterday as the new Cork manager and is set to be ratified in November. 

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

