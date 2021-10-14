Former All-Ireland U21 winning manager joins Keith Ricken's Cork backroom team

John Cleary before the Munster U21 final in 2013.

INCOMING CORK SENIOR football manager Keith Ricken has added John Cleary as coach in his backroom team.

Castlehaven native Cleary, who won two All-Ireland SFC medals as a player, has been heavily linked with the senior managerial role on a couple of occasions in the past.

He managed Cork to the All-Ireland U21 title in 2009, before leading the minor ladies footballers to four All-Ireland crowns between 2015 and 2019.

Cleary most recently managed Castlehaven to the 2020 Cork Premier SFC final, which was played in August.

Ricken’s management set-up also includes Micheál Ó Cróinín (Naomh Abán), Ray Keane (MTU/ St. Finbarr’s), James Loughrey (St. Brigid’s / Mallow), Barry Corkery (Éire Óg) and Des Cullinane (St. Nicholas).

Ricken was confirmed yesterday as the new Cork manager and is set to be ratified in November.

