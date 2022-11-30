Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 30 November 2022
Advertisement

John Cooney considering switch to Scotland

The Ireland and Ulster scrum-half could make the move in line with World Rugby’s new eligibility rules.

1 hour ago 7,044 Views 10 Comments
Cooney: 'I'll make the decision on my own terms and whatever I feel is right for me.'
Cooney: 'I'll make the decision on my own terms and whatever I feel is right for me.'
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IRELAND AND ULSTER scrum-half John Cooney is considering a switch to Scotland.

Cooney speaks about the potential move, which could take place next year in line with World Rugby’s new eligibility rules, on BBC’s Ulster Rugby Show this week.

The 32-year-old is eligible to represent Scotland through his family, and can now do so three years after his last Ireland appearance, which was in February 2020.

“I’ll make the decision on my own terms and whatever I feel is right for me,” Cooney tells the programme, which airs at 10pm on BBC2 NI and BBC iPlayer tomorrow.

“Half of my family live in Scotland and my Dad’s a proud Scotsman.”

Cooney’s 11th and last Ireland cap came as a replacement against England in the ’20 Six Nations.

“I have to make sure everything is right with me with Ulster in terms of the contract and stuff like that,” he adds, having signed a new deal last December.

“I have seen people commenting – I can see other people’s perception of it but they’re generally people who have no connection or affiliation to another country.

Exclusive
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December

Become a Member

“I can see both sides of the conversation but I won’t be listening outside. Either way I know my Dad would be immensely proud if I did play [for Scotland].”

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie