John Cooney considering switch to Scotland

Cooney: 'I'll make the decision on my own terms and whatever I feel is right for me.'

IRELAND AND ULSTER scrum-half John Cooney is considering a switch to Scotland.

Cooney speaks about the potential move, which could take place next year in line with World Rugby’s new eligibility rules, on BBC’s Ulster Rugby Show this week.

The 32-year-old is eligible to represent Scotland through his family, and can now do so three years after his last Ireland appearance, which was in February 2020.

“I’ll make the decision on my own terms and whatever I feel is right for me,” Cooney tells the programme, which airs at 10pm on BBC2 NI and BBC iPlayer tomorrow.

“Half of my family live in Scotland and my Dad’s a proud Scotsman.”

Cooney’s 11th and last Ireland cap came as a replacement against England in the ’20 Six Nations.

“I have to make sure everything is right with me with Ulster in terms of the contract and stuff like that,” he adds, having signed a new deal last December.

“I have seen people commenting – I can see other people’s perception of it but they’re generally people who have no connection or affiliation to another country.

“I can see both sides of the conversation but I won’t be listening outside. Either way I know my Dad would be immensely proud if I did play [for Scotland].”

