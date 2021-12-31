Membership : Access or Sign Up
Major boost for Ulster as John Cooney signs new contract

Versatile back Will Addison has also agreed a new deal with the province, while flanker Sean Reffell has been signed from Saracens.

By Ciarán Kennedy Friday 31 Dec 2021, 3:27 PM
1 hour ago 2,243 Views 6 Comments
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

JOHN COONEY HAS signed a new contract at Ulster, the province have confirmed.

The scrum-half had been linked with a move abroad at the end of the season, but has instead committed his future to Ulster by signing a new deal to stay in Belfast, the details of which are yet to be confirmed.

Versatile back Will Addison has also signed a new contract, while the province have also announced the signing of flanker Sean Reffell from Saracens.

Cooney originally came through the ranks and Leinster and joined Ulster from Connacht in the summer of 2017, where he quickly became an integral part of the squad.

He was named Ulster Player of the Year, the Supporters Club Player of the Year and the Rugby Writers’ Player of the Year in his debut season with the province, and has made 89 appearances for Ulster to date.

The 31-year-old has also been capped 11 times at international level, but has struggled to work his way into Andy Farrell’s plans in recent years. Cooney’s last cap for Ireland came against England in February 2020. 

Fellow Ireland international Addison, 29, has suffered a succession of long-term injury issues since joining Ulster from Sale Sharks in the summer of 2018, and will hope to add to his 26 caps for the province following his latest setback.

Reffell, 23, is Irish-qualified and has made close to 40 appearances for Saracens since his debut in 2019.

John is a valued member of our squad, who continues to play a central role in the team, both on and off the field,” said Ulster head coach, Dan McFarland.

“It is great that he has bought into our ambitions for the future, and his experience and skills will play an important role in helping us to achieve those.

“I am also delighted that Will is remaining with us, and I look forward to seeing him back out on the field soon. Will has been extremely unlucky with injury recently, but with his play-making abilities and versatility, he is set to continue to make an impact for Ulster in the time ahead.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Sean to the province next summer. With an already impressive track-record for Saracens, he will be a great fit alongside some real quality in our back row, and I am confident he will be a valuable addition to our squad.”

Today’s news comes on the back of a string of new contracts announced by Ulster recently.

Fellow scrum-half Nathan Doak has put to paper on his first senior contract with the province, while Stuart McCloskey, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, Marty Moore, Ben Mocham, Jordi Murphy, Matty Rea, James Hume and Tom O’Toole have all also signed new deals.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella take a break from eating and drinking to chat about some interesting contract news in Irish rugby.

