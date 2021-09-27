Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 27 September 2021
Ulster send Cooney for MRI scan to reveal extent of hamstring injury

The scrum-half joins a lengthy list of players currently unavailable to the province ahead of Saturday’s trip to Italy.

By The42 Team Monday 27 Sep 2021, 4:30 PM
27 minutes ago
Cooney leaving the pitch on Friday night.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

ULSTER SCRUM-HALF John Cooney is having an MRI scan to assess the seriousness of his latest injury.

The Ireland international had to be substituted during the first half of Friday’s United Rugby Championship win over the Glasgow Warriors at Kingspan Stadium. 

Cooney suffered a hamstring strain and the province have revealed that his scan is scheduled for today.

The 31-year-old is set to miss this weekend’s fixture away to Zebre, along with Rob Baloucoune (groin), Iain Henderson (thumb), Cormac Izuchukwu (knee), Luke Marshall (knee), Jack McGrath (hip), Kieran Treadwell (shoulder), Jordi Murphy (foot) and Ian Madigan.

