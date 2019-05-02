Cork turn to Caulfield's assistant Cotter as two ex-internationals join coaching staff

CORK CITY HAVE appointed John Cotter as the club’s interim manager for an unspecified period following the departure of John Caulfield, while two former internationals — Alan Bennett and Colin Healy — have joined the first-team coaching staff.

Cotter, who holds a Uefa A Licence and is currently enrolled on the Pro Licence course, had served as Caulfield’s assistant manager at Turner’s Cross since 2014, but now steps up to take the reins ahead of Friday’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash away to Bohemians.

Cotter was Caulfield's assistant. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Club captain Bennett takes up the position of interim assistant manager, while former midfielder Healy — currently head of the Cork City academy and U19 manager — will continue in those roles alongside his first-team duties.

The appointments come at the end of a difficult week for Cork after long-serving boss Caulfield was sacked on the back of a dismal start to the Premier Division season, with the 2017 double champions winning just three of their opening 14 games.

Cotter, who won an FAI Cup and League Cup during his playing career with City, is now tasked with reversing the club’s fortunes, starting with tomorrow night’s trip to Dalymount Park.

“I’m delighted and honoured to take up this new interim role,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting the head down now and trying to get the club back up the table as quickly as possible. We have an excellent team of backroom staff that can achieve that.”

Bennett, who has played four Premier Division games this season, joins fellow club legend Healy on Cotter’s backroom team having recently been part of the academy staff.

“It has been an honour to play for and captain this club, and I am now looking forward to working with John and the rest of the backroom staff over the coming days and weeks,” the defender commented.

Our focus now is on preparing the team for tomorrow’s game at Dalymount Park and trying to put together a run of results that will help propel the team back up the table.

After retiring in 2016, Healy — who made over 150 appearances for the Rebels during two spells — moved into coaching by taking up the position of academy manager and had been one of the frontrunners to succeed Caulfield on Leeside.

“Having spent the last eighteen months working with the club’s Academy, I am now looking forward to getting involved with the First Team and helping John and Alan, as well as the players,” the 13-time capped Ireland international added.

Following last week’s draw with Finn Harps, Cork currently sit eighth in the Premier Division and travel to Dublin to face high-flying Bohs on Friday, before welcoming UCD to Turner’s Cross tomorrow week.

