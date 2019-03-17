This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 17 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I acted in good faith for the benefit of the FAI' - Delaney further addresses loan issue

The FAI have also commissioned a review of their governance.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 17 Mar 2019, 8:43 PM
30 minutes ago 1,303 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4548350
File photo of John Delaney.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
File photo of John Delaney.
File photo of John Delaney.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

FAI CHIEF EXECUTIVE John Delaney says he acted in good faith when he issued the Association a loan worth €100,000 in April 2017. 

In response to a story in today’s Sunday Times – which stated that Delaney issued his employers a personal cheque worth €100,000 in April 2017 – the FAI last night circulated a statement on behalf of Delaney in which the CEO said the money was “a once-off bridging loan to the Association to aid a very short-term cash flow issue.” 

He also said that the money was repaid in full in June 2017, and that it was the only occasion on which he issued the Association with a loan. 

Delaney further addressed the loan in a second statement published by the FAI tonight, in which he said he acted in the FAI’s best interests. 

“I acted in the best interests of the Association at a time when immediate funding was needed”, the statement read.

“This loan had no impact on the full financial position or performance of the Association for the year. It was a matter of timing.

The monies received from EURO 2016 were utilised in that year’s budgets as outlined in the financial report to the 2017 AGM. As CEO, I hold regular meetings with our Director of Finance regarding the state of our finances and all items arising are conveyed to our Board at our monthly meetings.

“This was the case in 2017 when I acted in good faith for the benefit of the FAI and will continue to do so.”

The same statement said that the FAI have commissioned an external review of the Association’s executive governance and senior management structures, and expect to discuss the review at a press conference at the beginning of April. 

 Comments are closed for legal reasons. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    AWJ +14: It's The42's Six Nations Team of the Championship
    AWJ +14: It's The42's Six Nations Team of the Championship
    'We haven't been catastrophic' - Schmidt must identify bug that has hit Ireland
    Jones sees Twickenham collapse as 'a great lesson' for England
    CHELTENHAM
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    'I'll be 93 in April, the same day as the Queen of England' - hoping for All-Ireland club final glory
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    James Rodríguez hat-trick sees Bayern recover after Champions League exit to Liverpool
    James Rodríguez hat-trick sees Bayern recover after Champions League exit to Liverpool
    As it happened: Fulham vs Liverpool, Premier League
    Nuno delighted to take Wolves back to glory days
    IRELAND
    'Pressure can do very strange things to you' - Ireland captain Best
    'Pressure can do very strange things to you' - Ireland captain Best
    'Those two guys are not the reason we lost' - Schmidt on Sexton and Murray
    Wales do the Slam as Schmidt's shambolic Ireland end Six Nations on dire note
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Man City draw Brighton in FA Cup semi-finals as quadruple chase continues
    Man City draw Brighton in FA Cup semi-finals as quadruple chase continues
    'It was a bit of a shock' - The teen sensation named in Mick McCarthy's first Ireland squad
    'I don't like to win in that way. I am sorry': Guardiola on lack of VAR

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie