Friday 10 April, 2020
Quiz: How well do you remember John Delaney and the FAI's infamous Oireachtas appearance?

It’s a year today since the remarkable theatre that proved so damaging to the now-former FAI regime.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 10 Apr 2020, 3:00 PM
IT’S A YEAR today since John Delaney and the FAI faced an Oireachtas Sport Committee meeting on governance issues at the football association. 

The meeting was scheduled for earlier in the year but was postponed as Delaney had Uefa business he could not avoid. It eventually took place in a much-changed landscape for the FAI, amid the fall-out of the Sunday Times’ revelation that Delaney had given the FAI a cheque worth €100,000 in April 2017. 

The FAI explained this was a “bridging loan” that was paid back in full months later. Nonetheless, controversy clung to the Association, and days before the meeting, Sport Ireland announced they had suspended state funding to the FAI as their not being made aware of the bridging loan broke the terms of funding. 

During the meeting, Delaney read an opening statement in which he was precluded from answering any questions about the €100,000 loan and his time as Chief Executive, citing legal advice. 

What followed was an hours-long televised meeting that captured the nation’s attention and became a seminal moment in turning the tide of public opinion against Delaney and the FAI board. 

Delaney was placed on gardening leave five days later, and a year on, neither he nor any of the board members of that time remain on the FAI board. 

How well do you remember a day of remarkable off-field theatre in Irish football? 

What was John Delaney's job title with the FAI on the day of the Committee meeting?
Chief Executive
President

Executive Vice-President
General-Secretary
Republic of Ireland's home match with Georgia prior to the Committee meeting was notable for the throwing of which of the following items on to the pitch in protest?
Tennis balls
Flares

Bridging loans
Season tickets
During the meeting, how many bank accounts did Treasurer Eddie Murray claim the FAI had at the time?
One
42

Nine
27
How many bank accounts did the FAI actually have, according to Finance Director Alex O'Connell's clarification later in the meeting?
One
24

15
46
John Delaney requested which of these from the Committee Chair during the meeting?
A compliment
A comfort break

A pen
A more comfortable seat
Deputy Michael Healy-Rae promised which of the following to John Delaney on his next visit to Kerry?
The mother of all welcomes
A statue

Some measured, justifiable criticism
A road named in his honour
Deputy Ruth Coppinger invoked which of the following literary allusions to describe Delaney's decision not to answer many of the questions asked of him during the meeting?
'War and Peace without the peace'
'Great Expectations without the adjective'

'Sense and Sensibility without the sense and the sensibility'
'Hamlet without the prince'
You scored out of !
Gold
Congratulations! You're a football administration expert. Award yourself a large bonus.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not perfect, but not bad at all. You still deserve that bonus.
You scored out of !
Bronze
Poor, but you completed the quiz, so you've earned a million euro bonus.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
A dreadful performance, but hey, you completed the quiz, so take this million euro bonus.
