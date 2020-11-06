BE PART OF THE TEAM

Documentary exploring rise and fall of John Delaney to air on RTÉ on Monday

Contributors will include Brian Kerr, former Scottish FA CEO Stewart Regan, journalists Mark Tighe and Paul Rowan, and a number of Irish football supporters.

By Gavan Casey Friday 6 Nov 2020, 11:57 PM
17 minutes ago 1,526 Views 6 Comments
Former Irish football executive John Delaney, whose reign atop the FAI has culminated in, among other things, a criminal investigation into of the association's affairs.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

A DOCUMENTARY EXPLORING the rise and fall of former FAI CEO John Delaney will air on RTÉ One on Monday (9 November) at 9:35pm.

RTÉ say contributors include “players, football fans, an ex-international manager, FAI insiders and journalists who all share their unique insights” into Delaney and his FAI reign, which reached its explosive conclusion in September of last year.

One such contributor is Brian Kerr, a long-time, outspoken critic of Delaney’s, while former Scottish Football Association CEO Stewart Regan is said to reveal in an interview how he was treated during a Scotland v Republic of Ireland international as well as his belief that the FAI came perilously close to becoming the first football association in the world to become insolvent.

Sunday Times journalists Mark Tighe and Paul Rowan, whose chart-topping book Champagne Football dissects Delaney’s extraordinarily damaging time in charge and has gone on to receive almost universal critical acclaim, are among those to provide their insights in the film.

So too is Eamon Dunphy, who recalls Delaney’s lavish James Bond-themed 50th birthday party.

Irish football supporters’ contributions will include first-hand accounts of the attempts to prevent anti-Delaney protests at football matches.

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

