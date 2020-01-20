Uefa confirm resignation of John Delaney

JOHN DELANEY’S RESIGNATION from Uefa’s Executive Committee has today been confirmed by the European governing body.

Delaney was elected to the role with Uefa’s most powerful body in 2017, but has not been invited to any of its meetings since he stood aside from the Football Association of Ireland in April of last year. Then serving a role as Executive Vice President having been CEO since 2005, Delaney was placed on gardening leave while an investigation took place.

He officially resigned from the FAI in September, with a severance package of €462,000.

Delaney found himself engulfed in controversy following a series of revelations in the Sunday Times newspaper, which included details of credit card expenses and Delaney’s giving the FAI a €100,000 cheque in 2017, later explained by the FAI as a short-term bridging loan.

His tenure with Uefa was due to expire in 2021, and he was nnot eligible to run for re-election as he did not hold an active position at the FAI.

In a statement, Uefa say they “take note of John Delaney’s resignation with immediate effect from his position as Uefa Executive Committee member.”

Uefa say that “John Delaney played a leading role in helping Uefa to achieve many things”, and the statement proceeds to list some of these achievements. It concludes by wishing Delaney well in the future.

Confirmation surrounding Delaney’s future comes at a time when Uefa are engaged in discussions with the FAI and the Irish government to agree a financial package to ensure the FAI’s immediate future, with the football body saddled with debts of approximately €62 million.