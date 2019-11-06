This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Tipperary hurler takes over county's All-Ireland-winning U20 side

John Devane fills the vacancy left by new Waterford hurling boss Liam Cahill.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 6 Nov 2019, 12:28 PM
John Devane managed his club, Clonoulty-Rossmore, in 2018.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

FORMER TIPPERARY HURLER John Devane will take over the Premier county’s All-Ireland-winning U20 side.

The Clonoulty/Rossmore clubman replaces Liam Cahill, who stepped down from the post in September and has since taken charge of the Waterford senior hurlers.

Cahill spent two years in charge of the Tipperary young guns, steering the county to All-Ireland U21 and U20 success in 2018 and 2019.

They were crowned Munster U20 champions this season too, while Cahill also oversaw back-to-back provincial minor crowns in 2015 and 2016 and an All-Ireland in the latter year.

john-devane-and-eoin-murphy Devane facing Eoin Murphy in 2004. Source: INPHO

Now, Devane, who coached his club Clonoulty/Rossmore to the Tipperary senior hurling title in 2018 and has enjoyed plenty of success at Thurles CBS, takes over.

Toomevara’s Ken Dunne will also come in as a coach, with selectors to be confirmed.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

