Former Tipperary hurler takes over county's All-Ireland-winning U20 side

FORMER TIPPERARY HURLER John Devane will take over the Premier county’s All-Ireland-winning U20 side.

The Clonoulty/Rossmore clubman replaces Liam Cahill, who stepped down from the post in September and has since taken charge of the Waterford senior hurlers.

Cahill spent two years in charge of the Tipperary young guns, steering the county to All-Ireland U21 and U20 success in 2018 and 2019.

They were crowned Munster U20 champions this season too, while Cahill also oversaw back-to-back provincial minor crowns in 2015 and 2016 and an All-Ireland in the latter year.

Devane facing Eoin Murphy in 2004. Source: INPHO

Now, Devane, who coached his club Clonoulty/Rossmore to the Tipperary senior hurling title in 2018 and has enjoyed plenty of success at Thurles CBS, takes over.

Toomevara’s Ken Dunne will also come in as a coach, with selectors to be confirmed.

